Canucks sign college prospect to entry-level contract

The Vancouver Canucks announced this morning that they have signed prospect Ty Mueller to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with forward Ty Mueller. DETAILS | https://t.co/6ZQXWboXjW pic.twitter.com/CFiNvIiOgw — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) March 30, 2024



Mueller, who was selected by the Canucks in the fourth round of the 2023 NHL Draft, recently completed his junior season with the Omaha Mavericks (University of Nebraska-Omaha) of the NCAA. In 40 games, the 21-year-old forward scored 11 goals and 26 points.

“Ty has continued to develop and take important steps forward since we drafted him,” said Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin. “He is a smart two-way hockey player who we look forward to working with as he makes the transition from college hockey to the pro game.”

Prior to his three-year college stint, Mueller, who was born in Cochrane, Alberta, spent two seasons playing for the Sherwood Park Crusaders in the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL). He played a combined 65 games with the Crusaders, scoring 14 goals and 41 points.

Mueller was one of three players taken by the Canucks in the fourth round of the 2023 draft, with the others being Vilmer Alriksson and Matthew Perkins. He is the first of the three to be signed to an entry-level deal.

Mueller is a bit of a late bloomer for a prospect, as he was eligible for both the 2021 and 2022 draft, but failed to get selected. The Canucks are clearly high on him, as his newly signed contract shows.

There is still plenty of work to be done for Mueller, but he is a player worth monitoring for Canucks fans as he makes the transition to professional hockey for the 2024-25 season.