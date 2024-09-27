Canucks do the CFL a solid by avoiding Grey Cup conflict

The Vancouver Canucks received some backlash this summer when their schedule was released.

That’s because they had a game scheduled on Grey Cup Sunday, which conflicted with the CFL’s championship game, set for November 17 at BC Place.

Today, the Canucks made things right.

The Canucks announced that the start time of their game against the Nashville Predators on November 17 has been moved from 5 pm to 7 pm. That avoids the conflict with the Grey Cup game, which begins across the street at 3 pm.

“The Grey Cup is an important event for BC Place, the City of Vancouver and British Columbia sports fans,” the Canucks said in a media release. “We appreciate the cooperation of our league partners, the Nashville Predators, and Sportsnet in making this scheduling adjustment.”

Vancouver is hosting the Grey Cup this year for the first time in 10 years. The BC Lions hope to play in the championship game and lift the trophy on their home turf, as they did when Vancouver hosted in 1994 and 2011.

They have some work to do in that regard.

The Lions started the season 5-1, but are 2-6 in their last eight games. Not even star quarterback Nathan Rourke has been able to turn things around, with BC going 2-3 since his return.

The good news is BC is still in a good spot, because nobody is running away with things in the West Division this year.

BC currently sits in second place with a 7-7 record, ahead of Saskatchewan (6-7-1), Edmonton (5-9), and Calgary (4-9). Winnipeg leads the division with an 8-6 record.