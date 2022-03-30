Here's how the Canucks will celebrate First Nations Night

The Canucks have a number of things planned to celebrate their fourth annual First Nations Night during their game tonight against the St. Louis Blues.

“While our annual game will be a celebratory occasion, we must continue to acknowledge the history of injustice and genocide towards Indigenous peoples,” the team said in a release. “As an organization, we are committed to supporting truth and reconciliation, and to use our platform to amplify local First Nations communities.”

The Canucks will wear limited-edition First Nations Night jerseys in warmup, and a selection of player jerseys will go up for auction with partial proceeds going to support the Orange Jersey Project.

The colour of the jersey and the “Every Child Matters” shoulder patch was used to honour Indigenous children who were victims and survivors of residential schools.

Additional merchandise can be purchased at the Canucks Team Store in section 113 or at Vanbase.ca, with partial proceeds supporting the Orange Jersey Project.

The Orange Jersey Project, a part of the Orange Shirt Society, sends orange practice jerseys to youth teams across Canada to initiate conversation about residential schools and their harmful impact on Indigenous children and families.

The night will also include performances from Indigenous artists The Halluci Nation (previously known as A Tribe Called Red), Michelle Heyoka, Coastal Wolf Pack, DJ Kookum, Faith Sparrow-Crawford (Musqueam), and Teshawna Sihata (Spuzzum).

The colour of the jersey, as well as the “Every Child Matters” shoulder patch, was used to honour the Indigenous children who were victims and survivors of residential schools and acknowledge the continued path towards truth and reconciliation. pic.twitter.com/etxOBiMz5r — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 25, 2022

The game will include a special pre-game ceremony featuring a ceremonial puck drop with guests from the Orange Shirt Society, Tk’emlúps te Secwépem (Kamloops Indian Band), and Musqueam, Squamish, Tsleil-Waututh Nations, and Canucks alumni Gino Odjick and Ron Delorme.

A $20,000 donation will be made to Native Education College on behalf of the Canucks for Kids Fund, too.

Native Education College focuses on helping Indigenous learners achieve success and improve their quality of life. They provide a culturally appropriate and supportive learning environment for both Indigenous and non-Indigenous learners.