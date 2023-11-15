Out long term: Canucks give bad-news update on Soucy's injury

The news just went from bad to worse for Vancouver Canucks defenceman Carson Soucy.

One day after head coach Rick Tocchet said the 6-foot-5 blueliner would be out “week-to-week,” GM Patrik Allvin has announced that Soucy could be lost for nearly two months.

“Carson Soucy will be out six to eight weeks with a lower body injury,” the Canucks announced on social media.

If Soucy is gone for the full eight weeks, that would keep him on the shelf until January 10.

Soucy left Sunday’s game in Montreal during the second period after blocking a shot with his leg. Rookie defenceman Akito Hirose was called up from the Abbotsford Canucks yesterday and could play in tonight’s highly anticipated homecoming for Bo Horvat at Rogers Arena.

A 29-year-old free agent signing, Soucy ranks fifth in average ice time (16:52) among Vancouver defencemen this season. He averaged 17:34 per game before Sunday’s contest, which he exited prematurely. In 13 games this season, Soucy has two goals, three assists, and is a +6.