Drake loses $700k bet on main event at UFC 297 in Toronto

Arguably Toronto’s most famous resident ended up being one handed one of the biggest losses at the city’s first UFC event in a little over five years.

On Saturday night at Scotiabank Arena, Drake put up big money for the UFC 297 card in his hometown.

Earlier in the day, Drake had shared via his Instagram story that he had a bet worth $700,000 USD on the main event, putting his money on Sean Strickland to win over Dricus du Plessis.

But with du Plessis winning by a split decision after a five-round fight, Drake was out a decent chunk of change.

The event, the first in Toronto for the mixed martial arts promotion since December 2018, set a Canadian record for biggest gate in Canadian MMA history at $10.6 million.

But Drake was far from the only notable name paying attention for the big fight night.

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette and former NHL defenceman PK Subban were two of the non-MMA athletes in attendance.

Our Star Shortstop is in the house for #UFC297! pic.twitter.com/dhYoeOkjfX — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) January 21, 2024

Meanwhile, internet personalities Kyle Forgeard and Steve Will Do It from the Nelk brand were also in the arena.

In terms of past and present UFC fighters, Frankie Edgar, Amanda Nunes, Belal Muhammad, Alexandre Pantoja, Alex Pereira, and Luke Rockhold all pulled up.

A true legend of the sport 👏@FrankieEdgar is 2024's first inductee to the #UFCHOF and couldn't be more honored! pic.twitter.com/6ob3msqKgB — UFC (@ufc) January 21, 2024

The Lioness is in Toronto! 🍁@Amanda_Leoa is at #UFC297 to see who will take her spot as the next bantamweight champion 🏆 pic.twitter.com/EL8mCT2dIB — UFC (@ufc) January 21, 2024

Here are the full results from UFC 297:

Men’s flyweight: Jimmy Flick defeated Malcolm Gordon via second round submission — arm triangle

Women’s flyweight: Jasmine Jasudavicius defeated Priscila Cachoeira via third round submission — anaconda choke

Men’s Welterweight: Sam Patterson defeated Yohan Lainesse via first round submission — rear naked choke

Women’s strawweight: Gillian Robertson defeated Polyana Viana via second round TKO — ground and pound

Men’s Bantamweight: Ramon Tavares defeated Serhiy Sidey via split decision

Men’s featherweight: Sean Woodson defeated Charles Jourdain via split decision

Men’s Bantamweight: Garrett Armfield defeated Brad Katona via decision

Men’s featherweight: Movsar Evloev defeated Arnold Allen via decision

Men’s middleweight: Chris Curtis defeated Marc-Andre Barriault via split decision

Men’s welterweight: Neil Magny defeat Mike Malott via third-round TKO — ground and pound

Women’s bantamweight, championship bout: Raquel Pennington defeated Mayra Bueno Silva via decision

Men’s middleweight, championship bout: Dricus du Plessis defeated Sean Strickland via split decision