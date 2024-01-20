Patrick Roy is back in the NHL as a head coach

For the first time since the 2015-16 season, Patrick Roy is back as a head coach in the NHL.

The New York Islanders announced the hiring of Roy this afternoon while also announcing that Lane Lambert has been relieved of his duties. This comes off the heels of last night’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Chicago Blackhawks.

“New York Islanders President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Lou Lamoriello announced today that Lane Lambert has been relieved of his coaching responsibilities. Patrick Roy has been named Head Coach of the New York Islanders,” the Islanders sent out on X.

Roy has spent a total of three seasons behind the bench as an NHL coach, all of which came with the Colorado Avalanche. In a combined 246 games, he compiled a 130-92-24 record, while winning the Jack Adams Award in 2013-14.

After being relieved of his duties by the Avalanche, Roy took some time off before getting back behind the bench for Quebec Remparts in the QMJHL. Since his return, he has helped lead them to the playoffs in four of five seasons and was able to win a league championship with them last year.

Roy’s work will be cut out for him in his new job, as the Islanders have been in a free fall down the standings as of late. After being a top three team in the Metropolitan Division for a good chunk of the season, they now sit sixth and are two points shy of a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Whether Roy can get them back on track remains to be seen, but at the very least, his fiery personality should give fans some exciting moments to look forward to.