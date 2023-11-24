Canucks call up two players to replace injured Suter and Soucy

The Vancouver Canucks are calling up reinforcements from Abbotsford to help deal with their injury issues. The team announced that they have called up Cole McWard and Nils Aman to join the NHL club.

The callups come as a result of the team moving defenceman Carson Soucy to long-term injury reserve and placing forward Pius Suter on injury reserve retroactively today.

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that D Carson Soucy has been placed on LTIR and F Pius Suter has been placed on IR retroactively. The following players have been recalled from Abbotsford (AHL):

– F Nils Aman

– D Cole McWard — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 24, 2023

McWard, a right-handed defenceman, nearly made the Canucks roster out of training camp. He has four points in 15 AHL games this season. Aman played 68 NHL games with the Canucks last year before starting this year in the minors. He’s managed to score eight goals and add seven assists for 15 points in 15 AHL games.

The Canucks are dealing with a bad case of the injury bug as they continue to lose players to health issues. The club announced that Soucy would miss six to eight weeks with a lower-body injury earlier in November. This news came after the defenceman was forced to leave a game against the Montreal Canadiens after blocking a shot with his leg.

Soucy has played in 13 games for the Canucks this season, scoring two goals and adding three assists over that time frame.

That game against the Canadiens was also the last appearance for Suter, who has missed the last five contests with an undisclosed injury. He was originally deemed to be day-to-day, but will now have missed 12 days of action before being placed on injury reserve. The centreman scored in four of the seven games he played in November.

The Canucks now have four players on injury reserve: Soucy, Suter, Guillaume Brisebois, and Tucker Poolman. The status of defenceman Mark Friedman is still unknown after a scary incident on Wednesday night against the Colorado Avalanche.

The Canucks face off against the Seattle Kraken tonight at 7 pm PT. The game will take place south of the border at Climate Pledge Arena.