Through 20 games this season, the Vancouver Canucks have been both solid and lucky.

On Wednesday night in Colorado, that luck ran dry on a couple of different levels.

The Canucks lost 5-2 to the Colorado Avalanche, despite outshooting the Avs 28-24. This team has managed to score goals at ease in 2023-24. In this game, they faced a goaltender in Alexander Georgiev who had a paltry .888 save percentage entering the contest.

However, Georgiev ended up being the difference in the game, especially when the Canucks were at their best in the first period.

Not only did the Canucks luck run out on the scoresheet, but they lost defenceman Mark Friedman after a scary-looking incident midway through the second period.

Scary scenes in Colorado as Friedman and Nichushkin get tangled up and go down in front of the net Friedman went to the locker room with blood on his forehead. Hope he will be okay 🙏 #NHL | #Canucks | #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/Rd8xpEhhyg — The Cam & Strick Podcast (@CamandStrick) November 23, 2023

Friedman lay motionless on the ice for a few moments before very gingerly getting to his feet. When he finally did get up, it appeared as if his eyebrow was split open, and he had blood on his visor.

Suffice to say, he did not return to the game.

After looking back at the incident, there’s question to whether this was incidental contact, or a dangerous play by Avs forward Valeri Nichushkin.

Clip missed from earlier: Val Nichushkin blatantly crosschecks Mark Friedman in the face and drives him to the ice. No penalty called. #Canucks pic.twitter.com/FNoUVmOsGd — Lachlan Irvine (@LachInTheCrease) November 23, 2023

Based on the way the game was called, it was a bit surprising that Nichushkin wasn’t handed a penalty. His teammate, Josh Manson, was given a five minute major and a game misconduct after cross-checking Brock Boeser in the face earlier in the second period.

This is what led to the Josh Manson ejection. pic.twitter.com/HdozJtqIoX — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) November 23, 2023

Manson accuses Boeser of embellishing the call 😂 pic.twitter.com/neSDEifp09 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 23, 2023

While some might argue that the Canucks were fortunate that Manson was tossed for that incident, that was about as far as their luck extended in this contest.

More to come…