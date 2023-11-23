Canucks have most-improved playoff odds in NHL so far this season

The Vancouver Canucks have had a dream start to the season, and they’re starting to be recognized for it. Oddsmakers everywhere have been rapidly changing their assessment of the team due to positive early results.

After 20 games, the Canucks have improved their implied probability of making the playoffs more than any other team, according to data compiled by Oddschecker.

They started the season with odds of +130 to make the playoffs, resulting in an implied chance of 43.5%. After 20 games, the Canucks are now listed at -430 to make the playoffs, equalling an implied chance of 81.1%. No other team has experienced such a large jump.

Here are the five NHL teams that have improved their odds the most, led by the Canucks.

Team Preseason Probability Current Probability Difference Vancouver Canucks 43.5% 81.1% +37.6 Winnipeg Jets 52.4% 80% +27.6 Boston Bruns 75% 94.1% +19.1 New York Rangers 77.8% 94.1% +16.3 Los Angeles Kings 80% 93.3% +13.3

Despite losing three of their last four games, the Canucks are still in second place in the Pacific Divison with 27 points. Their franchise-best hot start has left them in a very desirable position.

The shift in their odds is not the only sign that suggests the Canucks could be heading back to the postseason. The fact that they’re holding a playoff position at American Thanksgiving is also historically a sign that they will qualify.

While there are still a lot of games to be played, the Canucks have done everything in their power to put themselves on the right track so far this year. With injuries starting to mount, especially among defencemen, they will need depth players to step up to keep the momentum going in the right direction.

The Canucks have not played a home playoff game since 2015. If the sportsbooks are correct, that should be changing this season and the Canucks will get the chance to compete for the Stanley Cup.