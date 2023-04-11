"Perseverance, sportsmanship, dedication": Canucks' Boeser gets Masterton Trophy nomination

Brock Boeser is the Vancouver Canucks’ nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy this year.

It’s the annual NHL award given to the player who “best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to the game.” Boeser was nominated by the Vancouver chapter of the Pro Hockey Writers Association (PHWA).

Boeser lost his father Duke to dementia and cancer last May. The 26-year-old winger opened up about his father’s deteriorating health weeks prior to his death at the end-of-season media availability last year and came to training camp motivated to play better.

A preseason wrist injury, followed by a surgical wound reopening, resulted in a stalled start for Boeser, but he has managed to persevere.

With three games left in the season, Boeser has already set a career high in assists (37) and is just two points back of his career high in points (56) as well.

Last year’s nominee from the Canucks was Luke Schenn. Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price was ultimately named the Masterton Trophy winner.

The Masterton Trophy was first awarded in 1968. A Canucks player has yet to win it.

Masterton Trophy nominees

The PHWA nominated 32 players today, one from every team.

Here’s a list of all 32 nominees:

Jakob Silfverberg (Anaheim Ducks) Clayton Keller (Arizona Coyotes) Nick Foligno (Boston Bruins) Craig Anderson (Buffalo Sabres) Mikael Backlund (Calgary Flames) Jordan Martinook (Carolina Hurricanes) Alex Stalock (Chicago Blackhawks) Andrew Cogliano (Colorado Avalanche) Boone Jenner (Columbus Blue Jackets) Jamie Benn (Dallas Stars) Robby Fabbri (Detroit Red Wings) Derek Ryan (Edmonton Oilers) Patric Hornqvist (Florida Panthers) Pheonix Copley (Los Angeles Kings) Mason Shaw (Minnesota Wild) Alex Belzile (Montreal Canadiens) Cody Glass (Nashville Predators) Dougie Hamilton (New Jersey Devils) Zach Parise (New York Islanders) Jimmy Vesey (New York Rangers) Derick Brassard (Ottawa Senators) Nick Seeler (Philadelphia Flyers) Kris Letang (Pittsburgh Penguins) Nikolai Knyzhov (San Jose Sharks) Brandon Tanev (Seattle Kraken) Sammy Blais (St. Louis Blues) Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (Tampa Bay Lightning) Mark Giordano (Toronto Maple Leafs) Brock Boeser (Vancouver Canucks) Phil Kessel (Vegas Golden Knights) John Carlson (Washington Capitals) Sam Gagner (Winnipeg Jets)