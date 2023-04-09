Canucks broadcaster John Garrett gets massive ovation in last home game

Saturday, April 8, 2023 marks the official end in an era of Vancouver Canucks hockey.

Though the game itself will be mostly forgotten in the annals of history — a 3-2 shootout win in favour of the home side at Rogers Arena over the Calgary Flames, the contest marked the final home game for popular Sportsnet broadcaster John Garrett.

Recognized on the jumbotron for his multiple decades of service to the team in a mid-game video reel narrated by broadcast partner John Shorthouse, Garrett received a standing ovation from the Rogers Arena crowd.

John Garrett gets a standing ovation at Rogers Arena after a tribute on the jumbotron from John Shorthouse. #Canucks pic.twitter.com/0sbxjOFwTb — Grady Sas (@GradySas) April 9, 2023

After 21 seasons, Garrett announced last month that he’s calling it a career at the young age of 71.

“Since 2002, I’ve had the privilege and honour to be the colour analyst on the regional Sportsnet Canucks broadcasts. This season will be my final time filling that role,” Garrett said earlier in March. “If you’ve been watching and listening for all these years, you know how much I have enjoyed my experience and the time doing this job… I’d like to thank John Shorthouse, Dan Murphy, and our producer Greg Shannon. Your camaraderie and friendship will never be forgotten, and we will be lifelong friends.”

John Garrett calls his last Canucks home game… We’re gonna miss this guy. pic.twitter.com/uzv51SFPq4 — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) April 9, 2023

Garrett played 207 NHL games and 323 WHA games during a 13-year pro career, which included three seasons with the Canucks. He began working for Hockey Night in Canada in 1986, after his playing career came to an end, and left CBC in 1998 to work for Sportsnet, when the all-sports network first went on the air.

Though they’ve wrapped up a season to be forgotten in Vancouver, the Canucks have three road games left to close out their regular season this week, where they travel to Los Angeles and Anaheim tomorrow and Tuesday, before closing out the season with a contest at Arizona’s Mullett Arena on Thursday night.