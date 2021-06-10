Canucks' Bo Horvat calls for change after "act of terror" near home in Ontario

The killing of four members of a Muslim family in London, Ontario, on Sunday hit close to home for Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat.

The horrifying attack occurred when a 20-year-old man purposefully struck a family of five as they were walking. Only a nine-year-old boy survived. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the killing a “terrorist attack motivated by hatred” on Tuesday.

“Their lives were taken in a brutal, cowardly, and brazen act of violence. This killing was no accident,” he said.

Horvat, who was born and lives in London, called out the “act of terror” and is demanding change.

“I have been struggling with the right words and what to say in response to the act of terror that took place in London — a place that (along with Vancouver) I am proud to consider our family’s home,” Horvat said in a statement posted to social media.

“The horrible reality that senseless acts like this continue to take place based on someone looking differently or living differently than us has no place in our world.”

Horvat is advocating for policy changes, stating that “we must demand better of ourselves.”

“We must demand better of ourselves in our interactions at home and in our communities. Policy change, acceptance and kindness will help us fix this. I commit to working towards a world where we celebrate our differences and what makes us unique.

“To the victims and their families and friends, we are thinking of you and sending our love.”