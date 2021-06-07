A fatal hate-based attack in London, Ontario that led to the tragic death of four members of the same family is being called a terrorist attack on Canadian soil.

The lone survivor is a 9 year-old boy who is being treated in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The London Police Service said in a statement that emergency crews responded to reports of pedestrians struck by a motor vehicle around 8:40 pm Sunday night.

One adult woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“One adult male, one adult female, and two children aged 15 and 9 were transported to hospital by paramedic services. The two adults and one teenaged child succumbed to their injuries at hospital,” police said.

The members of the family are of Muslim background, and the London Police Service in an address to the media that the attack was motivated by anti-Islamic sentiments.

The suspect, a 20-year old man, was arrested a short time later and is now in custody.

“Words are not enough to express the sorrow and anger we are all feeling in the wake of news that three generations of a family were targeted and killed by a hateful act of Islamophobic terror in London this week,” said NDP Leader Andrea Horwath.

The group that represents Muslims across Canada also expressed their grief and frustration.

“The National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) is beyond horrified and demands justice after the horrific car attack on a Muslim family in London, Ontario who were out for a walk on Sunday evening.”

They went onto say, “This is a terrorist attack on Canadian soil.”