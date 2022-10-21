Canucks setting up a beer garden outside Rogers Arena for home opener

Vancouver Canucks hockey finally returns to Rogers Arena on Saturday night.

After five road games to start the season, the Canucks will play their home opener against the Buffalo Sabres Saturday at 7 pm — making Vancouver the second last team in the NHL to play in front of their home fans this season.

The Canucks have a number of special activations planned for the evening, beginning a pre-game party on the plaza outside Rogers Arena.

New this year is an outdoor beer garden with games and prizes, and happy hour until 6 pm.

Local band Trilojay will be playing music on the plaza, while Canucks alumni will be on hand to sign autographs.

“Fans should arrive early to enjoy a fun-filled evening full of entertainment, activities, and prizes,” the team said in a media release, adding that “numerous prizes” and “major giveaways” will be happening throughout the evening.

Doors will open early, at 5:30 pm, for the 7 pm game. Fans will want to get seated early, as the Canucks unveil their new opening video, titled “Power Rising.” The Canucks game presentation team has drawn headlines previously, with their zombie intro in 2019-20, and their superhero video last season.

Vancouver-based DJ and producer Felix Cartal is in charge of the music during player introductions and intermissions.

The Canucks’ new team dog, Ryp, will be making a special appearance too. BC Guide Dogs will be set up outside section 111.

Been a tough week #Canucks fans😑Ryp & I are looking forward to the team coming home 🐳❤️🐶 pic.twitter.com/3844qC7plo — FIN (@CanucksFIN) October 21, 2022

One fan will go home richer than they arrived, as the 50/50 jackpot is estimated to hit half a million dollars. Tickets are available in person, or online.