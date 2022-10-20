New Canucks "reverse retro" jersey features Johnny Canuck (PHOTOS)

For the first time since entering the NHL in 1970, the Vancouver Canucks have introduced a jersey featuring Johnny Canuck as their primary logo.

The new look is inspired by the uniforms the Western Hockey League’s Vancouver Canucks wore in 1962. The royal blue, green, and beige jersey features a “recreation” of the Johnny Canuck logo, with raised embroidery of the leather gloves and suspenders.

The Canucks last featured Johnny Canuck on a shoulder patch on their stick-and-rink alternate jerseys, worn between 2008 and 2017.

Another first since 1970 for the new Canucks jerseys unveiled today? Player numbers will be featured on the front of the jersey, on the left chest as well as the right shoulder, but not the left shoulder — matching the 1960s uniform. The current NHL shield logo is featured but remixed in vintage orange and black colours.

It’s all part of the NHL’s Reverse Retro jersey program, which saw all 32 teams unveil new alternate uniforms this morning. The Adidas-made jerseys will be worn at select games this season, beginning in November.

They’re made with “Primegreen” materials, which Adidas says contain a minimum of 50% recycled content.

“The first iteration of reverse retro was one of the most popular uniform launches of all time. Fans couldn’t get enough of not only their team’s jersey, but the nostalgia and storytelling league-wide,” said Dan Near, senior director at Adidas Hockey. “In 2022, we’re doubling down on the design formula – your colours, your retros, remixed – and once again seeking to bring the magic of the sport to Gen Z and fans around the world.”

The NHL last unveiled Reverse Retro jerseys on November 16, 2020. The Canucks’ look was a nod to the third jersey they wore in the 2000s, featuring a gradient, but with updated blue and green colours. They unofficially became known as “Sprite” jerseys among fans.

“The Reverse Retro 2022 program, our latest collaboration with Adidas and all 32 teams, celebrates the intersection of lifestyle, culture and of course hockey with a youthful, fan-forward focus,” said Brian Jennings, NHL chief brand officer and senior executive vice president. “Each design captures the team’s unique spirit that connects the past with the future. We look forward to rekindling the passionate discussion and debate among team fanbases that this simultaneous launch of all 32 designs is sure to generate.”

The new Canucks Reverse Retro jerseys will be available to buy beginning on November 15 for $210 to $260, exclusively through Adidas.ca, NHLShop.ca, and the Canucks Team Store. It’ll be made available at other stores beginning on November 20.