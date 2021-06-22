Canucks expected to announce hiring of Sedins tomorrow: report

Henrik and Daniel Sedin are set to begin NHL managerial careers, with an announcement expected this week — maybe even as soon as tomorrow.

Both Irfaan Gaffar from The Fourth Period and CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal are reporting that the hiring of the Sedin twins by the Vancouver Canucks will be made official this week.

“Daniel and Henrik Sedin will return to the Vancouver Canucks,” Gaffar reports. An announcement “should be coming down tomorrow,” Dhaliwal added.

Daniel & Henrik Sedin are returning to the Vancouver #Canucks. As @irfgaffar reports in our latest Market Rumblings segment, the team will announce the Sedins return to Vancouver in managerial roles. Watch the full segment on YouTube: https://t.co/HCy55I7XSU pic.twitter.com/Bcw4I7mP5G — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 22, 2021

"Hearing the Sedin twins announcement should be coming down tomorrow." The latest from @DhaliwalSports this morning on Daniel and Henrik.https://t.co/h4e2SKLzpb pic.twitter.com/QLcx2eKGvU — Donnie & Dhali (@DonnieandDhali) June 22, 2021

It’s been over a month since reports first surfaced that the Sedins would rejoin the organization in management roles, though just what exactly their responsibilities will be are still unclear.

Reports from insiders have suggested that Henrik and Daniel want to learn the business before being thrown into front office roles they’re not ready for.

@FriedgeHNIC on Donnie and Dhali : I think the Sedin twins could have a big role with the Abbotsford team, I think they want to teach them the bizz. — Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) May 31, 2021

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman has suggested that the twins could have a “big role” with the Canucks’ new AHL affiliate in Abbotsford.

The top-two scorers in Canucks history, both Henrik and Daniel’s jersey numbers have hung from the rafters at Rogers Arena since February 12, 2020. The Sedins have kept a low profile since retiring in 2018, with both brothers opting to remain in Vancouver and spend time with their families.