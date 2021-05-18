Canucks ownership in talks with Sedins about roles in organization: report

Following rumours that the Vancouver Canucks may be about to make major changes to its front office, comes this.

Canucks ownership is involved in “ongoing discussions” with Henrik and Daniel Sedin about potential roles within the organization, according to Darren Dreger of TSN.

With the speculation of changes within the Vancouver Canucks, I’m told Canucks ownership is involved in ongoing discussions with Henrik and Daniel Sedin about potential roles within the organization. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) May 18, 2021

At this point, it is unclear what type of roles the Sedins are being considered for. The two highest-scoring players in franchise history, neither Henrik nor Daniel has worked in hockey since retiring in 2018.

That didn’t stop Francesco Aquilini from hiring franchise legend Trevor Linden to be the team’s president of hockey operations in 2014 though. That move was made following the firing of Mike Gillis.

Hearing that change within @Canucks could be coming later today. — Alex Blair (@thealexblair) May 18, 2021

Don’t expect a repeat of the Linden move though, judging by this report from Thomas Drance of The Athletic.

Regarding discussions between Henrik and Daniel Sedin and the #Canucks, they’re not centered on a president or GM-type top decision maker role a source confirms. Makes sense. No question the twins can bring some unique insight into what’s gone wrong for the organization. — Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) May 18, 2021

The job security of current GM Jim Benning has been much talked about in rumours since Friday, with Geoff Courtnall’s name being mentioned in recent reports — likely in an advisor role. Courtnall is widely believed to have been a conduit between Aquilini and Gillis — his former agent — when a GM change was made in 2008.

“I talked with sources this morning, who do not expect Benning to be back,” Matt Sekeres said on the Sekeres and Price show on Friday.

“This could go as far as a total reconstruction of the organization. Both hockey, business, and leadership,” Sekeres added. “What I’m told is that it has now dawned on Canucks ownership that Benning is no longer sellable to a large portion of this fanbase.”