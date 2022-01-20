Canada Sevens organizers move BC Place tournament to April

Omicron has caused the postponement of Vancouver’s stop on the World Rugby Sevens Series.

Rugby Canada has announced that the Canada Sevens tournament, originally scheduled to take place February 26-27, will now be held April 16-17.

“The decision to reschedule is based on the unfolding COVID-19 conditions in BC, and has been made with consideration for the health and welfare of players, fans, staff and wider society,” said Rugby Canada Managing Director of Business Operations Jamie Levchuk. “Should the COVID-19 pandemic continue as a safety concern for longer than anticipated, we will work with World Rugby and stakeholders to hold the 2022 HSBC Canada Sevens at a time when the conditions are right. We want to thank the tournaments’ fans and valued partners for their continued support and understanding as we adjust to ensure the safety and well-being of all.”

The 2022 edition of the Canada Sevens will mark the seventh year the wildly successful tournament has been held in Vancouver. Remarkably, Vancouver hasn’t missed hosting a tournament due to the pandemic. The 2020 tournament took place just before widespread lockdowns, while Vancouver and Edmonton were the lone stops on the World Rugby Sevens Series during the 2020-21 season last September.

“The annual HSBC Canada Sevens tournament is rated as one of the best rugby events in the world and is strongly supported by rugby fans, sports enthusiasts, and the community at large,” Levchuk added. “We are fully committed to doing everything we can to deliver this signature event in April of 2022.”

The current health order would limit fan capacity at BC Place to 50%, though the hope is that restrictions are eased before the April tournament.

Rugby Canada says that tournament passes purchased remain valid and will automatically transfer to the new April dates. Additional tickets are currently available for purchase through CanadaSevens.com.

“Together with the tournament hosts we are disappointed not to be able to deliver these events on the originally planned dates,” said World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin. “However, the global nature of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series and logistical restrictions associated with the ongoing and dynamic nature of the pandemic continue to present a challenge to all stakeholders. Our collective focus is on ensuring the events are as safe, impactful and enjoyable as possible for all involved and therefore postponing is the best course of action.”

Vancouver isn’t the only stop on the World Rugby Sevens Series that has been impacted by COVID-19 this season, as tournaments in Australia and New Zealand have been scrapped.

The Los Angeles Sevens were recently moved from March 5-6 to August 27-28, and the Singapore Sevens (April 9-10) could be postponed as well according to a report from Patrick Johnston of Postmedia.

The World Rugby Sevens Series held two events in Dubai in November and December this season and is set to visit Spain for the first time — in Malaga this weekend and Seville January 28-30.