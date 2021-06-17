Licensed cannabis stores in BC can offer home delivery starting in July

People in British Columbia will be able to have cannabis delivered straight to their homes starting in mid-July.

The announcement was made on Thursday by the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General. Starting July 15, licensed cannabis retailers will be able to deliver non-medical products directly to consumers.

The Ministry says that this change builds on the decision to allow for the digital sale of cannabis products, which was allowed in August 2020. In turn, consumers will have a new way to purchase cannabis products from licensed retailers in their community, helping strengthen their local economy and BC’s legal cannabis industry.

“Since the federal legalization of non-medical cannabis, we’ve been working to support a strong and diverse cannabis industry, shrink the illicit market and keep products out of the hands of children and youth,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, in a statement.

“Allowing direct delivery to consumers isn’t just an advantage retailers have told us is vital to the viability of their sector, it’s also a way we can further our public safety goals.”

The provincial government adds that they’re also removing the security verification requirements that are needed for workers in the cannabis industry. The move is meant to eliminate delays in the hiring process, further benefiting business owners and legal retailers.

Naturally, only adults of legal age will be allowed to receive delivery orders. Anyone who appears to be under the age of 19 will be required to present two pieces of identification.

The person who receives the delivery will not need to be the resident who placed the order; however, they’ll need to provide identification, their name, and signature in order to receive the delivery.