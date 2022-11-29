Nothing says it’s the holidays quite like a festive-themed cocktail, so it’s a good thing we’ve got plenty of options for Christmasy sips this season.

One more booze-fueled festive activity to add to your calendar this December is the CandyTown Self-Guided Cocktail Tour, part of Yaletown’s tenth annual The Best of CandyTown winter festival.

Happening this coming weekend on December 3 and 4, CandyTown is a free outdoor festival that will see the historic neighbourhood of Yaletown transformed into a winter wonderland, complete with performers, carriage rides, and a Gift Market highlighting dozens of local vendors.

As for the part we’re most excited about, a self-guided cocktail tour will have several local bars and restaurants feature a special festive cocktail, just for the occasion.

The Italian bakery and café Sciué will be making an Amaretto Italian Cream Soda; Sushi Maro is making a Rainbow Magic Martini; and The Opus Hotel will be featuring a drink it’s called the Blue Iceberg.

Popular Japanese bistro Hapa Izakaya will also be participating in the event, serving up a “Candy’d” Ginger Hi.

These drinks will only be available during the CandyTown festivities, so be sure to swing by these spots on your own time to try them out before they’re gone.

When: Saturday, December 3, and Sunday, December 4

Where: Various locations in Yaletown