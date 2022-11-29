FoodBoozeFood EventsFood News

The CandyTown Cocktail Tour will take place in Yaletown this weekend

Daryn Wright
Daryn Wright
|
Nov 29 2022, 8:06 pm
The CandyTown Cocktail Tour will take place in Yaletown this weekend
Courtesy CandyTown

Nothing says it’s the holidays quite like a festive-themed cocktail, so it’s a good thing we’ve got plenty of options for Christmasy sips this season.

One more booze-fueled festive activity to add to your calendar this December is the CandyTown Self-Guided Cocktail Tour, part of Yaletown’s tenth annual The Best of CandyTown winter festival.

Happening this coming weekend on December 3 and 4, CandyTown is a free outdoor festival that will see the historic neighbourhood of Yaletown transformed into a winter wonderland, complete with performers, carriage rides, and a Gift Market highlighting dozens of local vendors.

As for the part we’re most excited about, a self-guided cocktail tour will have several local bars and restaurants feature a special festive cocktail, just for the occasion.

Martinis at Sushi Maro | Courtesy CandyTown

The Italian bakery and café Sciué will be making an Amaretto Italian Cream Soda; Sushi Maro is making a Rainbow Magic Martini; and The Opus Hotel will be featuring a drink it’s called the Blue Iceberg.

Candy’d Ginger Hi | Courtesy CandyTown

Blue Iceberg | Courtesy CandyTown

Popular Japanese bistro Hapa Izakaya will also be participating in the event, serving up a “Candy’d” Ginger Hi.

These drinks will only be available during the CandyTown festivities, so be sure to swing by these spots on your own time to try them out before they’re gone.

The Best of CandyTown Cocktail Tour

When: Saturday, December 3, and Sunday, December 4
Where: Various locations in Yaletown

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daryn WrightDaryn Wright
+ Dished
+ Booze
+ Food Events
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.