We made 3 fancy, festive cocktails: Here’s how it went (PHOTOS)

The most magical time of year is right around the corner — and, in our opinion, Christmas and cocktails go hand-in-hand. After a long day of shopping and decorating, what’s better than sitting by the tree and enjoying the festive vibes with a delicious beverage?

This got us thinking — maybe it’s time to take our drink game to the next level and really impress our friends and family this year.

With that in mind, we headed over to BCLIQUOR for supplies, and tried making three delicious cocktails — each one full of festive flavours and colours. And it’s safe to say we’ve found our go-tos for the season.

Citrus and Cranberry Sparkle

Starting out with our absolute favourite of the three, this refreshing and bright cocktail is comparable to a gin fizz but way better. The fruit juices gave it a light, citrus flavour that paired so well with the zesty notes of the Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla Gin. Its beautiful magenta colour also made it look super irresistible, and our first sip revealed that it didn’t have that over-the-top sweetness you might expect from a cranberry cocktail. This one is sure to be the standout star of any holiday occasion.

Ingredients:

1 oz (30 ml) Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla Gin

1 oz (30 ml) cranberry juice

½ oz (15 ml) simple syrup*

½ oz (15 ml) lemon juice

3 oz (90 ml) Saint Louis Brut Blanc de Blancs

Fresh cranberries and orange peel to garnish

* For simple syrup, use a 1:1 ratio of sugar dissolved in boiling water. Allow to cool before using.

Method:

In a mixing glass with ice, combine the gin, cranberry juice, simple syrup, and lemon juice.

Stir to cool and dilute. Next, pour the mixture into a flute glass and top it with sparkling wine. Add some fresh cranberries and an orange peel as a garnish to make it look even more appealing.

Chartreuse Sour

We have to admit, we felt pretty sophisticated making this one. If you love the combination of sweet and spicy notes, this cocktail is for you. Every ingredient here was beautifully balanced, and that famous herby flavour of the Green Chartreuse came through in just the right amount. We’ve never really tasted anything like this; it’s intriguing and pretty unique, which makes us think it’s bound to leave a lasting impression on anyone who tries it.

Ingredients:

1 oz (30 ml) Green Chartreuse

2 oz (60 ml) orange juice (freshly squeezed)

¾ oz (22 ml) lime juice

½ (15 ml) oz simple syrup

2 drops of orange flower water

1 egg white

Lime wheel to garnish

Method:

In a cocktail shaker with ice, combine the Green Chartreuse, lime juice, simple syrup, egg white, and orange flower water. Shake vigorously before straining it into a chilled cocktail glass. Pop a lime wedge on the side to garnish — et voila.

Methe de Cafe

There’s just something about peppermint that just screams festive. And when coupled with something lusciously smooth and creamy, you have an instant holiday classic on your hands. This cocktail was sweet, satisfying, and not too heavy (kind of like a light milkshake). After a few sips, the flavours truly had us feeling the holiday spirit. It’s also got that little caffeine kick, so we can imagine it would really go down a treat after a big holiday meal. Pro tip: the recipe calls for condensed milk — but if you want to make it dairy free, you can use coconut milk.

Ingredients:

1 oz (30 ml) Crown Royal Vanilla

½ oz (15 ml) McGuiness Peppermint Schnapps

2 oz (60 ml) strong coffee

1 oz (30 ml) sweetened condensed milk

Fresh mint to garnish

Method:

Pour the sweetened condensed milk into an old-fashioned glass with ice. In a separate mixing glass, combine the vanilla whisky, peppermint schnapps, and strong coffee. Stir to chill and dilute. Next, add the mixture to the old-fashioned glass, throw in some more ice, and enjoy.

As always, please remember to enjoy drinks responsibly.

As always, please remember to enjoy drinks responsibly.