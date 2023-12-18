Canadians share realistic tips that’ll help you save money on groceries

After losing their job, one Canadian took to Reddit asking for tips on the best ways to save money on groceries.

User kindascandalous posed the question on the discussion site over the weekend.

“Now, I have a budget of about $300 and our pantry is empty,” they wrote.

“I need to be smart as I don’t know how soon I’ll have the money to buy groceries for 3 adults. Where should I shop? Where can I find the most savings? Any tips? Greatly appreciate any help.”

Fortunately, their fellow Canadians came to the rescue with useful advice that could help anyone trying to save money on their grocery bills.

Before going to spend money at a grocery store, one Redditor suggested using all of the free, available resources first.

“The food bank in your area is a great start,” user small_town_gurl commented. “Then you can fill in the gaps from there at the grocery store.”

Another person also recommended checking to see if community fridges have any free pantry staples to help them get by.

Then, of course, many suggested shopping at discount supermarkets like No Frills, Food Basics, and Freshco.

One Redditor even had a very specific money-saving hack for Walmart that’ll shave $17 off up to four grocery bills.

In addition, people recommended doing a bit of couponing, whether through price matching, collecting and using points, using grocery deal apps like Flipp, or strictly buying what’s on sale.

Daily Hive also has a helpful guide to couponing from one of Canada’s coupon queens.

Then there are the types of food you can get for cheap.

Most Redditors advised sticking to lentils, beans, legumes, rice and oats to save money while staying full.

Several people said to look out for reduced prices on meat too.

Last but certainly not least, multiple Redditors suggested checking out apps like Too Good to Go and Flashfood, which are services that let restaurants and grocery stores sell surplus food for cheap.

With the soaring cost of living and outrageous grocery prices in Canada, it’s no wonder shoppers are looking for alternatives to save money on food.

Do you have any tips and tricks for people struggling to afford groceries? Let us know in the comments.