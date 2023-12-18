FoodFood NewsCanada

Tim Hortons is bringing back a classic retro donut to celebrate its 60th anniversary

Charlie Hart
Charlie Hart
|
Dec 18 2023, 5:15 pm
Tim Hortons is bringing back a classic retro donut to celebrate its 60th anniversary
Ziggy Smallz/Shutterstock | Kreeda Jeerapongplin/Shutterstock

It doesn’t get more Canadian than Tim Hortons, from its coffee served up in classic red cups to delicious donut offerings.

Next year marks 60 years since the iconic Canadian coffee chain opened its doors at its first location in Hamilton, Ontario, and to mark the huge milestone, Tim Hortons is celebrating in a truly fitting way.

After years of demand, Tim Hortons has announced that four retro donuts will be making their way back onto menus across the country to celebrate the huge milestone, including one longtime fan favourite, the Dutchie.

The sweet square dotted with raisins is a longtime Tims treat that dates back to its opening but was taken off menus in 2014. While it made a brief reappearance in 2017, there’s been a Dutchie-shaped hole in the Tim Hortons donut lineup for a while.

Tims has yet to reveal which three other retro treats are making a comeback alongside the Dutchie, but, back in June, the coffee chain teased the return of several other pastries, including the Blueberry Fritter, Chocolate Eclair, and the Cinnamon Twist.

In May 2022, the coffee chain brought back two other retro favourites – the Walnut Crunch and the Cherry Stick – for a limited time.

The Dutchie, along with the other three mystery donuts, will be back on menus across Canada starting January 10 for a limited time, so if you’ve been missing out, you’ll want to head down to your nearest store ASAP.

Tim Hortons also has plans for more celebrations throughout 2024, including special edition cups and packaging, which will be rolling out to stores across Canada soon.

Stay tuned for more details on Tim Hortons’ exciting plans for 2024 because it’s going to be huge!

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Charlie HartCharlie Hart
+ Dished
+ Food News
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop