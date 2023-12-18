It doesn’t get more Canadian than Tim Hortons, from its coffee served up in classic red cups to delicious donut offerings.

Next year marks 60 years since the iconic Canadian coffee chain opened its doors at its first location in Hamilton, Ontario, and to mark the huge milestone, Tim Hortons is celebrating in a truly fitting way.

After years of demand, Tim Hortons has announced that four retro donuts will be making their way back onto menus across the country to celebrate the huge milestone, including one longtime fan favourite, the Dutchie.

The sweet square dotted with raisins is a longtime Tims treat that dates back to its opening but was taken off menus in 2014. While it made a brief reappearance in 2017, there’s been a Dutchie-shaped hole in the Tim Hortons donut lineup for a while.

Tims has yet to reveal which three other retro treats are making a comeback alongside the Dutchie, but, back in June, the coffee chain teased the return of several other pastries, including the Blueberry Fritter, Chocolate Eclair, and the Cinnamon Twist.

As the Walnut Crunchback Tour rolls towards its curtain call, it got us thinking: what other donut(s) would you like to see make a comeback? A) Blueberry Fritter

B) Dutchie

C) Chocolate Eclair

D) Cinnamon Twist

E) Something else? — Tim Hortons (@TimHortons) June 14, 2023

In May 2022, the coffee chain brought back two other retro favourites – the Walnut Crunch and the Cherry Stick – for a limited time.

The Dutchie, along with the other three mystery donuts, will be back on menus across Canada starting January 10 for a limited time, so if you’ve been missing out, you’ll want to head down to your nearest store ASAP.

Tim Hortons also has plans for more celebrations throughout 2024, including special edition cups and packaging, which will be rolling out to stores across Canada soon.

Stay tuned for more details on Tim Hortons’ exciting plans for 2024 because it’s going to be huge!