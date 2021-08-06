SportsSoccerOlympics

Canadians went wild this morning after Olympic women’s soccer gold

Adam Laskaris
Adam Laskaris
|
Aug 6 2021, 9:11 am
Canadians went wild this morning after Olympic women’s soccer gold
Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

You can’t fault Canadians for getting a bit emotional after the women’s soccer team came through with an epic win in the Olympic gold medal match in Tokyo.

Topping Sweden 3-2 in one of the craziest penalty shootouts you’ll ever see, Canadians everywhere were euphoric for a historic Olympic championship.

A late penalty scored by Jessie Fleming tied things up at one goal apiece, with extra time solving nothing in the women’s soccer final.

Canadian Bayern Munich star, whose partner Jordyn Huitema was among Canada’s gold medallists, posted a video of his postgame reaction.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Offside (@dailyhiveoffside)

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau sent the team his best wishes.

Meanwhile, Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan shared a joke about an edit to keeper Stephanie Labbé’s Wikipedia page.

Canada got a shoutout from four-time Olympic gold medallist Hayley Wickenheiser.

Canadian swimmer Maggie Mac Neil, who won the gold medal in the 100m butterfly event in Tokyo, gave some love to Jessie Fleming, who shares a hometown of London, Ontario.

Other Twitter users posted emotional videos and tweets…

Meanwhile, former Great Big Sea frontman Alan Doyle sent in his best wishes.

Even the Toronto Blue Jays got in on the fun.

In three years, Canada will get a chance to defend the throne in Paris at the 2024 Summer Games.

But for now, it’s party time.

Adam LaskarisAdam Laskaris
+ Offside
+ Soccer
+ Olympics
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT