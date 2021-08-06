Canadians went wild this morning after Olympic women’s soccer gold

You can’t fault Canadians for getting a bit emotional after the women’s soccer team came through with an epic win in the Olympic gold medal match in Tokyo.

Topping Sweden 3-2 in one of the craziest penalty shootouts you’ll ever see, Canadians everywhere were euphoric for a historic Olympic championship.

A late penalty scored by Jessie Fleming tied things up at one goal apiece, with extra time solving nothing in the women’s soccer final.

Canadian Bayern Munich star, whose partner Jordyn Huitema was among Canada’s gold medallists, posted a video of his postgame reaction.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Offside (@dailyhiveoffside)

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau sent the team his best wishes.

Was watching on my phone… absolutely amazing!!! Congratulations, #TeamCanada!

🥇🇨🇦🙌 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 6, 2021

Meanwhile, Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan shared a joke about an edit to keeper Stephanie Labbé’s Wikipedia page.

From one MND to another, thank you for defending the flag and for helping bring home this long awaited gold🥇to Canada! So proud of all of you!

🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 https://t.co/WAqyLWShPe — Harjit Sajjan (@HarjitSajjan) August 6, 2021

Canada got a shoutout from four-time Olympic gold medallist Hayley Wickenheiser.

Could not be happier for this group. @sincy12 – created much from nothing. @stephlabbe1 brick wall. The rest-❤️ of champions. Enjoy Canada long time in the making. So great!!! https://t.co/AyrLSh4p81 — Hayley Wickenheiser (@wick_22) August 6, 2021

Canadian swimmer Maggie Mac Neil, who won the gold medal in the 100m butterfly event in Tokyo, gave some love to Jessie Fleming, who shares a hometown of London, Ontario.

Make that 4/6!!!! ⚽️ https://t.co/qXFBoysQPK — Maggie Mac Neil OLY (@mags_swims26) August 6, 2021

Other Twitter users posted emotional videos and tweets…

Just to be funny, I thought I’d record my reaction if #TeamCanada won and I was going to make a joke…instead I just started bawling. I always cry watching people celebrate. Congratulations to these incredible players and thanks for bringing Canada together. I think we needed it. pic.twitter.com/4sTrRcohgy — Mike Morrison 🏳️‍🌈 🇨🇦 (@mikesbloggity) August 6, 2021

Julia Grosso is now a forever legend 🇨🇦 — /Cam Robinson/ (@Hockey_Robinson) August 6, 2021

Deanne Rose’s unstoppable PK to keep Canada alive after 3 straight misses by the team was absolute queen shit — John Cullen (@cullenthecomic) August 6, 2021

They’re not called Can’tada for a reason — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) August 6, 2021

Meanwhile, former Great Big Sea frontman Alan Doyle sent in his best wishes.

Julia Grosso a fitting hero to score the winning penalty. Her introduction completely changed the game. Played as a true 8, so comfortable with both feet and the angles of her passes, playing forward allowed Canada to gain momentum in the second half & bring doubt to Sweden. — Kristian Jack (@KristianJack) August 6, 2021

Even the Toronto Blue Jays got in on the fun.

A golden moment. Congratulations team! 🥇 🇨🇦 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 6, 2021

In three years, Canada will get a chance to defend the throne in Paris at the 2024 Summer Games.

But for now, it’s party time.