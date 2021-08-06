SportsOlympics

De Grasse leads Canada to bronze in the men's 4x100m relay

Aug 6 2021, 6:57 am
Canada’s 4×100 relay team of Andre De Grasse, Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, and Brendon Rodney has won bronze in the men’s 4×100-metre relay.

Just as he did in the heat, De Grasse started from behind on the anchor leg, but a brilliant last 100 metres pushed Canada into a top-three position. Canada was well back in the fifth position when De Grasse received the baton, but he blew by Jamaica and China to clinch bronze for his team.

Italy (37.50) won gold, while Great Britain (37.51) received silver. Canada finished with a season-best time of 37.70 seconds.

De Grasse now has won three medals in Tokyo and six medals in his Olympic career.

This is the second straight Olympics that Canada has found the podium in this event, as they won bronze in the 4×100-metre relay at Rio 2016.

More to come…

