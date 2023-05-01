Canadians unable to buy tickets in Florida for Leafs-Panthers series

When Toronto Maple Leafs fans started planning their road trips for their teams’ second-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers, many fans fell into a familiar issue.

They weren’t able to buy tickets.

Fans interested in purchasing tickets for the Leafs’ road games in Florida found out the hard way that tickets were only available to be purchased by those possessing a US-based credit card.

“FLA Live Arena is located in Sunrise, Florida. Sales to this event will be restricted to residents of the United States. Residency will be based on credit card billing address. Orders by residents outside of the United States will be canceled without notice and refunds given,” the notice read.

It wasn’t an explicit ploy to keep Leafs fans out of the arena, although it seems like it’s a fairly calculated plan for anyone reading between the lines.

However, that doesn’t seem to be much of a deterrent for those determined to go watch their beloved Blue and White.

Toronto will be hosting Florida for Game 1 tomorrow, Tuesday, May 2 at 7 pm ET, as well as Game 2 on Thursday, May 4. The time for Thursday has yet to be announced, but if history holds any indication, puck drop will be set for somewhere between 7 to 8 pm ET.

The dates and times for games three to seven have yet to be announced, with games three and four set for Florida, as well as game six if necessary.

No Canadian team has won the Stanley Cup since 1993 when the Montreal Canadiens topped Wayne Gretzky and the Los Angeles Kings.

But fans everywhere are hoping, praying, and believing that this year could finally be the year that breaks the curse.

If nothing else, the added ticket hurdle might make the old adage of “it might be easier to fly to go see the Leafs play on the road” finally come to an end.