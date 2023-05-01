Leafs begin second-round series against Panthers on Tuesday

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be getting a bit more time in the Florida sun.

By way of the Florida Panthers’ upset victory over the Boston Bruins in Game 7 on Sunday night, Toronto will be facing an opponent from the Sunshine State for the second series in a row.

And while Games 3-7 have yet to be announced, Toronto’s first two home dates for the series have been set for this week.

Toronto will be hosting Florida for Game 1 tomorrow, Tuesday, May 2 at 7 pm ET, as well as Game 2 on Thursday, May 4. The time for Thursday has yet to be announced, but if history holds any indication, puck drop will be set for somewhere between 7 to 8 pm ET.

NHL announces schedule for Games 1 and 2 of the Second Round for the 2023 #StanleyCup Playoffs. More details: https://t.co/F5zpCVYY8Q pic.twitter.com/Pi3M1X16jw — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 1, 2023

Meanwhile, the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars get their series underway tomorrow at 9:30 pm ET, while the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights get going Wednesday at an undetermined time. In the final remaining series, the Carolina Panthers await the winner of tonight’s Game 7 between the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils.

“I am incredibly proud of our group and thrilled for Leafs fans that they get to see second-round hockey. There is a lot more to come,” Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters after Toronto’s victory on Saturday to put them through to round two.

“Playoff hockey is incredible. This whole night was incredible tonight. It was so loud in the building. I don’t know if I was able to speak a word without screaming it as loud as I could to make sure the players could hear me because of how loud it is.”

All games for Toronto’s series will be broadcast on CBC and Sportsnet.