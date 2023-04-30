Leafs' captain Tavares welcomed third child just days before heroic goal

Talk about one hell of a week for Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares.

Tavares, who put the Leafs through to the second round of the playoffs last night with a clutch overtime goal in Game 6 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, found himself in the team’s history books with the franchise’s biggest goal over the last twenty years.

But while the emotions from the game itself might’ve been enough to make it one of the best weeks of his life, off the ice, Tavares and his wife Aryne welcomed in their third child into the world.

“Big week this week! Congratulations Daddy and Leafs Nation! Can’t wait to cheer you on in the next round with our newest little Fan,” Tavares’ self-named foundation shared on Instagram.

Tavares’ first child, Jace, was born in 2019, while his second child Axton was welcomed into the world in 2021.

“We talked about the disappointments and how close we’ve been,” Tavares said after the OT goal. “The way we regrouped from [losing Game 5] and we talked about coming here and not being denied.”

Of course, Tavares wasn’t the only one celebrating the big goal.

“You black out in those moments. You don’t know what is going on. You are just really excited. It has been a long time coming for a lot of players in our room, a long time for myself, and even longer for Leafs Nation,” Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe added. “It is a big night.”

Tavares and his Toronto teammates await the winner of the Boston Bruins — Florida Panthers series, which will be settled following a 6:30 ET Game 7 puck drop on Sunday evening.