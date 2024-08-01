Tipping or skipping? Canadians share situations where they don't leave a tip

Has tipping culture really gotten out of hand in Canada?

Over the last few years, many conversations have popped up online where Canadians who tip and those in “tippable” jobs have gotten candid about the practice.

According to a 2024 survey by Hardbacon, a personal finance app, many Canadians have simply had enough of tipping.

“The survey particularly reveals Canadians’ frustrations with tip-flation and the average amounts given in various establishments,” reads the report.

Among the Canadians who participated in the survey, 65% said they only tipped because the payment machine prompted them to. Additionally, 62% said they felt pressure to give larger tips because of the choices presented by the credit/debit machines, which at most establishments now often start at over 15%.

So when Redditor u/Gladiators10 asked, “In what scenarios should people NOT tip?” frustrated Canadians were only too eager to share their experience.

Many are fed up with being asked if they’d like to leave a tip when picking up food.

One commenter shared that they encountered a tip option when they got an oil change.

“I just got an oil change today, and there was a tip option,” the now-deleted comment reads. the cold beer and wine store I go to has a tip option. It’s getting out of hand. Places definitely need to pay a living wage.”

Someone else recounted an unusual scenario: they claimed they were asked to tip while ordering clothes online.

And one Redditor shared a similar experience after ordering a pair of shoes online.

One quipped, “Don’t forget to pay your doctor!”

Someone called the practice of tipping “horribly outdated.”

However, one worker said that although they appreciate tips, a referral is much more appreciated.

Is there a scenario in which you refuse to tip? Are you working a job that accepts tips? Do you have strong feelings about the tipping culture in Canada?

Share your thoughts and experiences with us in the comments or email [email protected].

This article was originally published on March 19, 2024.