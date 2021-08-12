Canadians can now audition to be on Netflix's 'Dream Home Makeover'

Any Canadians who’ve dreamed of having their home redesigned by Shea McGee on Netflix’s Dream Home Makeover could very well soon have that chance.

Netflix announced this week that they are casting for the home makeover show and it appears they’re taking things international next season, with auditions welcome from residents of Canada, Ireland, and the UK, as well as the US.

If you’re not familiar, the show follows Utah-based designer Shea McGee and her husband Syd (the owners of interior design firm Studio McGee) as they take on and transform other people’s homes. And if you are familiar, you know that the results are always stunning.

Typically, the show has featured homes in Utah and California, meaning this would be the first time it’s gone outside of the US. And although they’ve worked on some pretty enormous houses, it’s definitely not a requirement.

“Unfinished kitchen? All good! Syd & Shea McGee work with any budget to transform homes into something beautiful,” Netflix’s reality site reads. “It’s time to tell us about the house you’ve always wanted. That dream could become a reality!”

Any Canadians interested in being on Dream Home Makeover simply have to submit a one-minute video on Netflix’s website.