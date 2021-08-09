Here's how Canadians can apply to Netflix's largest reality casting call ever

Canadians are already good at watching Netflix and now they might be good at starring in it.
The streaming service has launched its biggest reality casting call EVER, giving Canadians a chance to appear in a variety of Netflix reality TV shows.
“Suck at baking? Awesome. Looking for true love? Great! Does your home need a facelift? We got you. You can now submit your video to potentially be on one or many Netflix Reality series,” says the streaming platform’s reality website.
Netflix says this is its largest reality casting call ever and fans can apply for their favourite reality show as of today. The company hasn’t given a date as to when the auditions close but we’d recommend hopping on the opportunity as soon as possible.
To register, reality hopefuls need to be 18 years old and up and live in Canada, the US, or the UK.
“No need for ring lights or glam,” says Netflix, “just be the real you!” The company is asking people to submit a video, in one minute or less, and videos can be submitted for multiple series or genres.