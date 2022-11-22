"Dream come true": TikTok super creator Kris Collins takes the stage with Nickleback

One of Canada’s most popular TikTok creators, Kris Collins, recently achieved a childhood dream.

This week, Collins shared photos and videos online of her performing on stage with the Canadian rock band Nickelback as they played one of the group’s hits, “Rockstar.”

“Went from singing this song at the top of my lungs in my car to singing it on stage with the legends themselves,” Collins said.

She even thanked the band for “making my ‘Rockstar’ dream come true.”

“I have no idea how I got here in life, but I can’t begin to describe how humbled I am to have this kind of opportunity.”

The video of the performance has been viewed over 780,000 times on TikTok.

This is not the first time Collins met the group.

Her hilarious content caught the attention of the rock band and led to some great videos from the group and Collins.

And over the summer, Collins starred in the music video for Nickelback’s new song, “San Quentin,” which was filmed at Simon Fraser University’s Convocation Mall.

The Collins and Nickelback collaboration has definitely been unexpected, but it looks like most people are here for it.