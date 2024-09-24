If you’re an avid shopper at Costco Canada, you may want to check your fridge because the retailer has issued another yogurt recall.

In a September 23 notice posted to its website, Costco Canada said the recall applies to Kirkland Signature Probiotic Yogurt (Costco Item 1264134) purchased between September 3, 2024, and September 19, 2024. The products were sold in a 24-pack containing 100-gram containers.

It states that Danone Canada is recalling the product because it may contain yeast that could make individuals with a compromised immune system ill.

However, the food safety risk is listed as “low” because the yeast isn’t known to grow in refrigerated temperatures.

You can check if you have the affected products by looking for one of these three applicable best-before dates:

2024 OC 18

2024 OC 20

2024 OC 22

Costco says customers should not consume the Kirkland Signature Probiotic Yogurt if they have purchased it. Instead, they should return it to a Costco warehouse for a full refund.

This is the second yogurt recall the big box retailer has announced in two weeks.

On September 10, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) issued a recall on Kirkland Signature brand Greek Yogurt due to mould.

According to the recall notice, the microbial contamination is “non-harmful” but based on quality and spoilage.