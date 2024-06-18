It’s no secret that grocery shopping in Canada isn’t cheap, but how does it compare to a trip to the supermarket in Mexico?
Daily Hive has previously compared the cost of food in the US, Australia, and France, and this time, we were curious to see how much it costs to shop in this North American country.
To better understand grocery costs in both countries, we compared the prices of a Walmart located in Mexico City to those on Walmart Canada’s website.
For this grocery run, we picked several basic food items and used the latest conversion rate of C$1 to Mex$13.51. We’re only using regular prices, not discounted sale prices.
It’s also important to note the cost of living in both countries is very different.
According to the OECD Better Life Index, the average household net-adjusted disposable income per capita in Mexico is US$16,269, or about C$22,349.
The Better Life Index says that Canada’s average household net-adjusted disposable income per capita is around C$47,284.
There are also different food regulations and processing rules in both countries.
Also, remember that the prices at this Mexico City Walmart are just a tiny sample of food costs and don’t accurately represent prices across Mexico, just as Walmart Canada prices don’t accurately represent prices throughout the country.
Here’s how some grocery items compare in Mexico vs. Canada.
Sliced bread
Walmart Mexico: Mex$30/C$2.22 for 624 grams — C$0.36 per 100 grams
Walmart Canada: C$2.87 for 570 grams — C$0.50 per 100 grams
Winner: Walmart Mexico
Shredded cheese
Walmart Mexico: Mex$109/C$8.08 for 453 grams — C$1.78 per 100 grams
Walmart Canada: C$5.48 for 320 grams — C$1.71 per 100 grams
Winner: Walmart Canada
Milk
Walmart Mexico: Mex$47/C$3.48 for 1.89 litres of whole milk — C$1.84 per litre
Walmart Canada: C$2.88 per litre
Winner: Walmart Mexico
Eggs
Walmart Mexico: Mex$39/C$2.89 for one dozen eggs
Walmart Canada: C$4.12 for one dozen eggs
Winner: Walmart Mexico
Chicken breast
Walmart Mexico: Mex$59.21/C$4.39 for 426 grams — C$1.03 per 100 grams
Walmart Canada: C$15 for three chicken breasts — C$2.08 per 100 grams
Winner: Walmart Mexico
Peanut butter
Walmart Mexico: Mex$67/C$4.96 for 510 grams — C$0.97 per 100 grams
Walmart Canada: C$4.27 for 1 kilogram — C$0.42 per 100 grams
Winner: Walmart Canada
Cheerios
Walmart Mexico: Mex$77/C$5.70 for 340 grams — C$1.68 per 100 grams
Walmart Canada: C$4.97 for 350 grams —C$1.42 per 100 grams
Winner: Walmart Canada
Olive oil
Walmart Mexico: Mex$140/C$10.37 for 500 millilitres — C$2.07 per 100 millilitres
Walmart Canada: C$7.97 for 500 millilitres — C$1.59 per 100 millilitres
Winner: Walmart Canada
Frozen vegetables
Walmart Mexico: Mex$28/C$2.07 for 500 grams — C$0.41 per 100 grams
Walmart Canada: C$6.27 for 2 kilograms — C$0.31 per 100 grams
Winner: Walmart Canada
Barilla Pasta
Walmart Mexico: Mex$28.50/C$2.11 for 500 grams — C$0.42 per 100 grams
Walmart Canada: Walmart Canada’s website does not have fettuccine listed, so we went with spaghetti instead: C$1.97 for 410 grams — C$0.48 per 100 grams
Winner: Walmart Mexico
Over all, Walmart Mexico and Walmart Canada prices are tied with five points each in this comparison.
Are there any countries where you’ve shopped for groceries and noticed significant price differences compared to Canada?
Let us know in the comments or email us at [email protected].