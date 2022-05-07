Paper back: You can get paid $200 for every book you read

Imagine turning a stack of books into a fat stack of cash.

There’s a unique job listing available right now that’s open to Canadians and it’ll pay you $200 to read a book.

WordsRated is a non-commercial research organization. Their focus is on analyzing books, literature, reading and the publishing industry.

Research Director Nick Rizzo told Daily Hive, “we are looking to enlist the help of fellow bibliophiles and pay them to do what they love – read books!” The Bibliophile-at-large will receive books, make notes, and get $200 for every book they finish.

You’ll be taking notes on specific details. Some examples include:

Number of characters by gender

Number of sentences given to male vs. female characters

Locations where the story takes place

Which books are characters reading or being referenced

Number of certain words or phrases

How many questions were asked in the book

What animals are appearing in the book

All the info you help gather will be used to create data-driven statistics and studies about books.

There’s no cap on how many books you can read, so if you want to read one per month or several, it’s up to you. It’s a great gig to supplement your income or even turn into a full-time job.

Want to learn more about how you can earn money just by reading? You can check out the job listing online, and note that you must be over the age of 18 to apply.