Two of the world's best eco-friendly travel spots are in Canada

The days of travel bucket lists with hundreds of countries on them are coming to an end as savvy-travellers understand that the planet might not be able to sustain it much longer.

Now, Canadians can visit one of these two hidden gems instead, making travel memories while reducing their carbon footprint.

According to Big 7 Travel’s ranking of the 50 Best Eco-Friendly Places To Visit In 2022, two Canadian destinations are worth checking out if you’re all about sustainable travel. “With travel on the rise, post worldwide lockdown, many people are changing their attitudes towards travel and eco-tourism is at the fore,” said a rep.

Every destination on the list was chosen because they demonstrate a commitment to protecting local natural resources while investing in community.

Most eco-friendly places in Canada

1. Fogo Island

Coming in at #46, Fogo Island in Newfoundland and Labrador made the list and the unique Fogo Island Inn got a special mention.

“The island is a model of sustainable tourism,” wrote Big 7 Travel. “Through art and charity, the 29-room inn is channelling investment back into the island; one-third of households on the island work directly with the inn or the foundation.”

Fogo Island Inn is renowned not just in Canada, but around the world for its design and focus on sustainability.

2. Ucluelet

Coming in at #49 is Ucluelet, BC. “Local authorities have managed to balance the influx of holidaying Vancouverites with its resident population of otters, seals and sea lions by limiting commercial and charter fishing vessels,” wrote Big 7 Travel.

This coastal destination is often overlooked, and outshined by nearby Tofino, but it’s well worth a trip on your west coast adventures.

In particular, the list shouted out Black Rock Ocean Front Resort for its efforts to adopt a refillable and zero waste model.