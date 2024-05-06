Canadian QB Nathan Rourke looking for new NFL team

Nathan Rourke is once again looking for a job in the NFL.

Today, multiple reporters, including ESPN’s Mike Reiss, shared the news that the former CFL star was being waived by the New England Patriots.

The Patriots informed QB Nathan Rourke that he is being waived, per sources. This thins the QB room to 4 — Jacoby Brissett, Drake Maye, Bailey Zappe and Joe Milton. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) May 6, 2024

Rourke should now be free to join any of the other 31 NFL teams once the move becomes official, or join a practice squad.

A native of Victoria, BC, Rourke spent the 2023 NFL season on the rosters of the Jacksonville Jaguars and then the Patriots, the latter of which he joined in December after being claimed off the Jaguars’ practice squad. He did not take a single regular season snap after an impressive preseason with the Jaguars, where he completed 23 of 35 passes for 348 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions.

In 2022, Rourke had a remarkable campaign for the BC Lions in his first year as a starter, throwing for 3,349 yards and 25 TDs in just 10 starts, winning the CFL’s Most Outstanding Canadian award along the way.

While an injury to his foot limited his season, Rourke was clearly a step above the rest of the league when healthy.

“Ultimately the answer here is, I wouldn’t not want to come back to the CFL. My experience there was super positive. If I do come back to the CFL, it would be because all NFL opportunities are closed, like there’s no more doors open there,” Rourke said on an Instagram video back in January.

“The NFL has always been the dream, to be able to play in the NFL and have success there, be a starter there. And until those possibilities are closed, at this point, that’s the only time I would return to the CFL.”

The CFL preseason kicks off later this month, with the league’s regular season opener set for June 6 with a Grey Cup rematch between the Montreal Alouettes and Winnipeg Blue Bombers.