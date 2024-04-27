SportsFootball

UBC football player taken in NFL Draft for first time ever

Colton Pankiw
Colton Pankiw
|
Apr 27 2024, 6:40 pm
UBC football player taken in NFL Draft for first time ever
UBC Football

Giovanni Manu was a part of history for the University of British Columbia (UBC) today, as he is the first player from their school to be selected in the NFL Draft.

Manu, an offensive lineman, was selected by the Detroit Lions in the fourth round. He has become not only the first player in UBC history to be drafted into the NFL but the first in U Sports player to be taken since David Onyemata was picked by the New Orleans Saints in 2023.

“History for UBC Football as Giovanni Manu becomes the first Thunderbird ever selected in the NFL Draft,” the UBC Thunderbirds wrote on X. “Congrats to the newest Lions offensive lineman!”

While certainly an honour, being selected didn’t come as a surprise for Manu. The 23-year-old had plenty of interest leading into the draft, having met with the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, New York Jets, New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos, and, of course, the Lions.

Despite the overall struggles of the franchise, things have drastically improved for the Lions as of late. Under head coach Dan Campbell, they have turned into one of the NFL’s better teams, finishing the 2023 season with a 12-5 record. They are expected to improve even further going forward, making them a great landing spot for Manu to end up.

Colton PankiwColton Pankiw
+ Offside
+ Football

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop