All aboard! Canadian Pacific Railway is hiring in Metro Vancouver

There are some exciting new jobs up for grabs at Canadian Pacific Railway — with many opportunities that don’t need extensive prior experience.

Canadian Pacific (CP) and Kansas City Southern (KCS) (which make up CPKC) move essential goods across a 20,000-mile network “to support economic growth throughout Canada, the US and Mexico,” according to the CPKC.

Benefits for employees at CPKC include a flexible and competitive benefits package, an employee share purchase plan, an annual fitness subsidy, and a part-time studies program.

There are 10 job postings up for the Metro Vancouver region, as of Thursday afternoon.

Here are some jobs that stood out to us:

Location: Port Coquitlam

To join CPKC as a train conductor, no previous railroad experience is required. All that is expected from a potential employee is the willingness “to put in an honest, hard day’s work every day.”

You could be assigned to a yard or train as a conductor.

Responsibilities include:

Switching cars

Making or splitting up trains in yards

Moving cars between yards, sidings, or tracks.

“Conductors keep CPKC and North America’s economy moving,” the job posting reads. “This entry-level union position can lead to career growth as a yard foreperson, locomotive engineer or operations management.”

In this position, you will also receive 16 weeks of paid training and be expected to work up to 12-hour shifts where you may be travelling and be away for one to two days at a time.

“You will earn 80% of the job rate ($188.23 per day) when you start classroom training,” CPKC says. “Upon successful completion of the classroom portion (including part II exams) you will earn 90% of the job rate ($211.76 per day).”

The main qualifications a candidate must have is to be 18 years old with a high school diploma and a valid driver’s licence.

The person hired will receive a $5,000 signing bonus.

Location: BC wide

In this position, a signals and communications helper will be part of a team performing heavy labour related to railway signalling systems construction and maintenance.

The person hired will be paid $26.51 per hour until they complete their training and then can bid for a signal maintainer apprentice position.

A high school diploma and a valid drivers licence are required for this job.

Location: Port Coquitlam

In this position, you will help move traffic along within the road territory and yard terminal by “developing, organizing and executing the daily yard-terminal/road operating plan in a safe and cost-effective manner,” the job posting reads. “This includes all processes related to arrival, classification, building, inspecting, and dispatching of trains.”

The person fit for this job will also be someone who can be a leader for inputs and outputs of safety, service, productivity, and financial metrics.

A qualified candidate must have a high school diploma, previous railway experience, and a driver’s license.