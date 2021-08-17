Canadian Olympic athletes Stephanie Labbé and Georgia Simmerling announce engagement (PHOTOS)

Canadian Olympians Stephanie Labbé and Georgia Simmerling officially announced their engagement this week in a series of heartwarming social media posts.

Labbé, the starting goalie for the gold-medal winning soccer team, and Simmerling, a track cyclist who has also competed in alpine and freestyle skiing at past Olympics, got engaged while on a camping trip.

Simmerling was, unsurprisingly, quite overjoyed about the announcement.

“A camping trip we’ll never forget,” Simmerling said in her post. “I asked my best friend to spend the rest of her life with me aaaand SHE SAID YAAASSSSS! My heart is so full. I love you with all that I am.”

“Through my ugly crying I could barely hear what you said, but what I do know is that spending the rest of my life with you by my side is the greatest gift,” Labbé said in her post.

“My heart and soul are complete with you in my life,” Labbé continued. “I feel safe, calm and hopeful that no matter what comes our way we will be ok. My best friend, my soulmate, my rock, my FIANCÉE.”