"The Curse": How and when to watch Nathan Fielder's bizarre new comedy series

It’s common to suffer from Nathan Fielder withdrawal.

The Canadian comedian has earned himself a cult following since appearing in This Hour Has 22 Minutes as a young lad and producing the genius-level series Nathan For You and The Rehearsal more recently.

He’s created (and stars) in a new series called The Curse, produced by A24 and Showtime.

And boy oh boy, does it look like a wild trip.

The Curse is a 10-episode series that follows a couple trying to have a baby while co-starring in a reality show about flipping houses.

Showtime’s synopsis says “paths of off-camera destruction accompany the on-camera renovations in the twisted series,” which also stars Emma Stone and Benny Safdie.

Paramount+ says as the series unfolds, “the couple find themselves caught in a mysterious web of ethical and moral gray zones – all while trying to keep their relationship afloat.”

Buckle up, Fielder fans know they’re in for some twists and turns.

How Canadians can watch The Curse

Canadians can stream the series through a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription.

Not to be confused with the regular Paramount+ subscription, the dual-platform plan costs $13.99 a month.

The Curse will debut on the platform on November 10 at 12:01 am ET (9:01 pm PT).

The show will also debut linearly on Showtime but you’ll have to wait a couple of days until it airs on November 12 at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT.

For non-Fielder fans, we’d highly recommend getting caught up with the comedian’s quirky humour on Nathan For You on Amazon Prime and/or The Rehearsal on Crave.