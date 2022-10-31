The best Canadian celebrity Halloween costumes of 2022 (PHOTOS)
Halloween on a Monday didn’t stop your fave Canadian celebrities from turning up over the weekend.
The stars showed out during Halloweekend, and their transformations did not disappoint.
While we’re still waiting for The Weeknd (who’s known for his elaborate costumes) to reveal this year’s disguise, there were still plenty of fun outfits that deserve a shoutout.
From a popular singer dressed as Hollywood’s most iconic adventurer to an actor dressed as a Stranger Things villain, here are some of the best Canadian celeb Halloween costumes of 2022.
Shawn Mendes
View this post on Instagram
Canadian singer Shawn Mendes traded in his mic for a whip and fedora, dressing up as the iconic Indiana Jones for Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party on Saturday evening.
Winnie Harlow
View this post on Instagram
The model, who hails from Toronto, had multiple costumes. She went as Queen Nefertiti (pictured above with Mendes), Ariel from The Little Mermaid, and last, but certainly not least, she was almost unrecognizable as Michael Jackson.
View this post on Instagram
Antoni Porowski
View this post on Instagram
The Queer Eye host and Montreal native went for the witty and topical Halloween costume, dressing up as “Mar-a-Lago waitstaff.”
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
View this post on Instagram
The Never Have I Ever and Turning Red star stayed energized in a cute rendition of the Energizer Bunny.
The Arkells
View this post on Instagram
The Hamilton-born band celebrated Halloween on stage in Edmonton this year.
Each band member dressed up as music icons Kurt Cobain, Elvis Presley, Amy Winehouse, Santana, and John Lennon.
Jully Black
View this post on Instagram
The Canadian R&B singer donned her best X-Men Storm look on Monday, which she says is her first Halloween costume in over 20 years!
The Toronto Raptors
View this post on Instagram
The team represented at their annual Halloween party by dressing up as creepy clowns, construction workers, and Neo from The Matrix.
Nina Dobrev
View this post on Instagram
Last, but certainly not least, Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev pulled out all the stops dressing up as the terrifying Vecna from Stranger Things.
She even had her boyfriend, US Olympic snowboarder Shaun White, dress up as Max to complete the scene.