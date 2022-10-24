A house in Vancouver has been transformed into a haunting “Grave-on-Foods” where the scariest thing imaginable is inflation.

Laryssa Gervan works in the film industry in Vancouver, and her house at 715 Victoria Drive is fully decked out for the holidays.

“For Halloween, I’m always looking to play with what people are genuinely afraid of at the time. It seems like inflation is really squeezing people right now, and general economic uncertainty is looming in a way that everyone feels affected by,” Gervan told Daily Hive.

“It can be cathartic to make light of the darkness in the world…I try to play on issues in a way that everyone can have a dark laugh at no matter where you are on the political spectrum,” she said.

“I get a lot of joy out of how much people enjoy my displays. Neighbours tell me all the time, and I can hear people laughing from inside my house. It makes me smile,” she said.

“I also enjoy the challenge of figuring out how to make my vision come together using second-hand and found materials as much as possible. I scavenge for supplies at condemned properties, use thrift stores, look around my yard, piece it together as I go,” she said.

This year, people are responding to her inflation theme. “There have been lots of comments that it’s terrifying,” she said. But not as popular are the mutilated dolls on the fence line.

And who’s that figure that appears to be disco-dancing and flush with money amidst the inflation crisis?

At first, we thought it might be Galen Weston Jr., the Loblaw executive chairman. Loblaw’s recent price freeze PR stunt drew heavy criticism as their company raked in hundreds of millions of dollars in profits amid an affordability crisis.

“I was thinking Jim Pattison, actually,” said Gervan. “When I asked friends for ideas on social media, someone suggested I use him because Save-On clawed back the $2/hour hazard pay increase workers got during the pandemic.”

“Meanwhile, apparently his personal wealth rose by like $1.7 billion over six months while so many people were struggling economically.”

According to Forbes, in 2020, Pattison was worth $4.3 billion. In a post-pandemic world, his net worth has risen fast to $10.6 billion.

What’s scarier, inflation or killer clowns?