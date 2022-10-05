HalloweenCuratedPop CultureCelebrities

The Weeknd is selling an "After Hours" Halloween costume and it's almost sold out (PHOTOS)

Oct 5 2022, 3:10 pm
The Weeknd is known for taking his Halloween costumes to the next level.

Whether he’s dressed as The Godfather’s infamous mob boss or Jack Nicholson’s iconic Joker, fans know his elaborate transformations won’t disappoint.

This year, the Toronto-born singer wants you to transform into him for spooky season.

His website is currently selling an After Hours Halloween costume. For the uninitiated, After Hours is his fourth studio album, which was released in March 2020.

It includes hit songs “Blinding Lights” and “Heartless,” and was the album he performed at the Super Bowl in 2021.

 

The Weeknd loves his theatrics, so for the majority of this album’s run, he donned large dark sunglasses, a vibrant red blazer with a black button-up, tie, and black gloves.

And now his fans can get the look, but it’s not cheap.

Including the red blazer, sunglasses, and black gloves, the After Hours Halloween costume comes out to $98.

The Weeknd

shop.theweeknd.com

But this doesn’t seem to deter fans because the costume is almost sold out. As of Wednesday morning, the only size available is small/extra small.

Some are already asking for a restock.

The site advises you to order by October 7 if you want it delivered by October 21.

It’s available while supplies last, so grab the fit before it’s too late!

