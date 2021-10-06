8 spooky shops to get your Halloween costume in Calgary

It’s almost time to get your “boo” on with Halloween just around the corner, so we’ve compiled a list of the best shops to get your costume in Calgary.

Whether you’re looking for something scary, something fun and quirky, or something sexy, there are tons of options around the city.

Don’t wait until the last minute to get your Halloween costume, unless you want to give yourself a fright.

Here are eight of the best shops in Calgary to get this year’s costume at.

With the word “costume” right in this store’s name, you know it’s bound to be good. The Costume Shoppe sells funny costumes, horror and slasher costumes, couples costumes, and singles costumes, plus contact lenses, fangs, masks, and plenty of other outfits, accessories, and props to make your Halloween look stand out.

Address: 4307 Blackfoot Trail SE, Calgary

Hours: 11 am to 7 pm Monday to Friday, 11 am to 6 pm Saturday and Sunday

Phone: 403-571-2466

Spirit makes costume shopping easy. Featuring several locations around Calgary, the costumes offered at Spirit Halloween range from simple masks and ready-to-wear costumes to more advanced pieces, including a huge variety of accessories, animatronics, and themed options.

Address: #700 3221 Sunridge Way NE, Calgary

Hours: 10 am to 9 pm Monday through Friday, 10 am to 10 pm on Saturdays, and 10 am to 7 pm on Sundays

Phone: 866-586-0155

Address: #152 8228 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary

Hours: 10 am to 9 pm Monday through Friday, 10 am to 10 pm on Saturdays, and 10 am to 7 pm on Sundays

Phone: 866-586-0155

Address: #210 12024 Sarcee Trail NW, Calgary

Hours: 10 am to 10 pm Monday through Saturday and 10 am to 9 pm on Sundays

Phone: 866-586-0155

As Canada’s “largest independently owned Halloween retailer,” this spot offers plenty of decor and accessories along with costumes, to ensure you get the most out of the holiday. Find this year’s trends, costumes on a budget, outfits from popular TV shows, and more at Halloween Alley’s two Calgary locations.

Address: 420 5111 Northland Dr NW, Calgary

Hours: 10 am to 9 pm Monday through Friday, 10 am to 6 pm on Saturdays, and 11 am to 7 pm on Sundays

Phone: 587-351-5827

Address: Unit H2, 11804 Sarcee Trail NW, Calgary

Hours: 10 am to 9 pm Monday through Friday, 10 am to 6 pm on Saturdays, and 10 am to 5 pm on Sundays

Phone: 403-457-7882

While it’s taking a hiatus from its physical location this year, costume lovers can still shop The Halloween Store’s offerings online. The store features makeup, accessories, props and decorations, masks, contact lenses and more to help you transform into a haunting Halloween creature.

Address: 6711 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary (temporarily closed)

Hours: Shop online 24/7

Don’s Hobby Shop will make your costume dreams (and nightmares) come true. The store has a huge collection of costumes and party supplies — not just for Halloween, but also for the Comic Expo, theme parties, birthdays, and holidays. To add to this year’s spooky look, find great special effects makeup and prosthetics at Don’s, with wigs, masks, fake blood and pus, contact lenses, and much more.

Address: 1515 Centre Street North, Calgary

Hours: 10 am to 9 pm Monday through Friday, 10 am to 6 pm Saturday and Sunday (closed Thanksgiving Monday)

Phone: 403-262-5717

Canuck Amusements has been around since 1976 as a family-run business, supplying customers with party favours, supplies, costumes, and dart and bingo gaming items. The store has costumes for the whole family (even your pets!), with options for outfits from TV shows, movie franchises, comics, book series, decade-inspired attire, and plenty of items to add to your DIY look.

Address: 3911 37th Street SW, Calgary

Hours: 9 am to 5:30 pm Monday through Friday, 9 am to 5 pm on Saturdays

Phone: 403-249-6641

Party City transforms into Halloween City each fall, with frightfully good costumes and decorations for all of your scary celebrations this season. Find adult, kids, and group costumes, with characters from movies like Top Gun, Cruella, Ghostbusters, and Star Wars, along with classic things like witches, animals, pirates, and superheroes.

Address: #109 3320 20th Avenue NE, Calgary

Hours: 9 am to 9 pm Monday through Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm on Sundays

Phone: 403-798-5688

Address: #4 9950 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary

Hours: 10 am to 8 pm Monday through Friday, 9 am to 6 pm on Saturdays, and 10 am to 6 pm on Sundays

Phone: 403-291-4537

Address: 111 Crowfoot Terrace NW, Calgary

Hours: 9 am to 7 pm Monday through Friday, 10 am to 6 pm Saturday and Sunday

Phone: 403-547-8777

Address: #521 300 Veterans Boulevard NE, Airdrie

Hours: 9 am to 9 pm Monday through Friday, 9 am to 7 pm on Saturdays, and 10 am to 6 pm on Sundays

Phone: 587-449-8270

The original DIY costume shop! Value Village is perfect for those on a budget, whether you know exactly what you want to dress up as and are just looking for the parts to put your look together, or you need some pre-packaged inspo, this place practically becomes Halloween headquarters each fall.

Address: 104 58th Avenue SE, Calgary

Hours: 10 am to 9 pm Monday through Friday, 9 am to 9 pm Saturday and Sunday

Phone: 403-255-5501

Address: 3405 34th Street NE, Calgary

Hours: 10 am to 9 pm Monday to Wednesday, 10 am to 10 pm Thursday and Friday, 9 am to 10 pm Saturdays, and 9 am to 8 pm on Sundays

Phone: 403-291-3323

Address: 9737 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

Hours: 10 am to 9 pm Monday through Saturday and 10 am to 8 pm on Sundays

Phone: 587-329-7858

Address: #28 5720 Silver Springs Boulevard NW, Calgary

Hours: 10 am to 9 pm Monday through Saturday and 10 am to 8 pm on Sundays

Phone: 403-247-6912

Address: #1 240 Midpark Way SE, Calgary

Hours: 10 am to 9 pm Monday through Saturday and 10 am to 8 pm on Sundays

Phone: 403-201-5350

Address: #100 45 Market Boulevard SE, Airdrie

Hours: 10 am to 9 pm Monday through Saturday and 10 am to 8 pm on Sundays

Phone: 403-407-0745

