The time has finally come: Canada’s first Wingstop location is ready to open up in Toronto and we now know a date.

Mark your calendars because Wingstop is opening its very first Canadian location later this month. The American restaurant chain shared the news on its official Canadian Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wingstop Canada (@wingstopcanada)

Back in March, signs began to appear at a previous McDonald’s storefront just outside Runnymede station.

“Flavours coming to Toronto in 2022,” reads signage on the door, covering any chance of curious eyes taking a peek at what’s inside.

The chain had announced its Canadian expansion back in April of 2021, agreeing to open 100 Wingstop locations across the country in the next 10 years.

“Wingstop in Canada marks another key step toward our stated goal of becoming a Top 10 Global Brand and further validates the portability of our brand on a global level,” said Nicolas Boudet, president of international at Wingstop.

“We currently see Wingstop addressing a need in the Canadian market with our unique brand positioning and product offering and believe this is a market where we can replicate the success we’ve experienced in the US, based on Canadians’ appreciation and craving for bold flavour and high-quality product.”

Wingstop will be opening its doors at 2218 Bloor Street West on June 29.

When: June 29, 2022

Where: 2218 Bloor Street West

