Tim Hortons celebrates 25 years of the Iced Capp with two new flavours

It’s officially iced coffee season, and to celebrate, Tim Hortons is adding plenty of new and delicious beverages to its spring and summer lineup.

As well as a celebration of warmer weather on the way, it’s also the 25th anniversary of the Tim Hortons Iced Capp.

To celebrate a quarter of a century of the summertime favourite, guests can try out Tim Hortons’ brand-new Caramilk Iced Capp. The Canadian coffee chain has also brought back a fan-favourite in the form of its Oreo Double Stuf Iced Capp.

The Caramilk Iced Capp features Tims’ original base with a blend of milk chocolate chunks, whipped topping and a drizzle of caramel.

If you’ve missed out on the Oreo Double Stuf Iced Capp before, the base is blended with Oreo cookie crumble and vanilla syrup, topped with a vanilla whipped topping and even more crumble.

The new Iced Capps aren’t the only treats joining the spring and summer lineup either. The Tims Tiramisu Cold Brew has also joined the menu, with cold brew mixed with tiramisu syrup, topped with espresso-infused cold foam and a sprinkling of cocoa powder.

Those looking for a fruitier twist can also get their hands on two new flavours of Tim Hortons Quenchers: Mango Starfruit and Wildberry Hibiscus.

Tim Hortons’ new spring and summer beverages are now available at locations across Canada.