Food critic Keith Lee tips each employee $500 at Canadian restaurant

TikTok food critic Keith Lee is at it again, this time reviewing Weston-Mount Dennis gem Old Nassau.

The reviewer opted to visit the Bahamian restaurant after Kay, the restaurant’s owner, posted a video on TikTok suggesting Lee should come visit. He did, and it looks like he’s glad to have made that decision.

Lee, as always, ordered a selection of menu items from Old Nassau, from whole fried snapper to Crack Chicken, noting that it was his first time trying Bahamian food.

Upon his first taste, it was clear that any Toronto restaurant after Old Nassau was going to have some seriously big shoes to fill, as Lee decreed that the fried snapper was “seasoned to perfection,” and rated it a “9.6 out of 10.”

You might also like: Food critic Keith Lee just visited Afro's Pizza and left a $3,000 tip

Afro's Pizza gives away $1,000 in free pizza after Keith Lee visit

TikTok food critic Keith Lee is coming to Canada and people are losing it

Lee then went on to say that, in his opinion, lines for the restaurant should be “out the door,” if they aren’t already, and said that Old Nassau has “the best food [he’s] tried since [he’s] been [in Toronto.]”

He then took it one step further, re-entering the business, where a very surprised Kay was working, and tipped $500 to each employee who was working that day, complimenting her food all the way through.

“There’s no promises, but it might get a little crazy in here,” Lee tells Kay in the video, to which she responds, “We’re ready.”

blogTO first checked out the restaurant back when it opened in 2022 and our team agreed this spot is definitely worth a visit.

Old Nassau is at 2047 Weston Road.