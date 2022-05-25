After teasing what the new Biebs Brew Tumbler might look like, we finally have the first look at it.

The beloved Canadian-based coffee chain recently announced the launch of its newest Bieber-fied creation, Biebs Brew, across all locations in Canada and the US.

The Biebs Brew Tumbler will drop on June 6, the same day as this limited-time drink, adding a twist to Tim’s iconic iced coffee.

The chain also recently shared that Bieber likes his coffee on ice, which was the inspiration for this new flavour of Tim Hortons Cold Brew.

The perfect addition to the Tim Hortons new summer drink menu, the Biebs Brew features a creamy French Vanilla flavour.

This fancy new tumbler will be a collector’s item for many Tim Hortons and Justin Bieber fans and the most stylish way to enjoy the new drink.

They’re made of stainless steel, sported with a reusable straw, and perfect for both hot and cold drinks.

That’s not the only surprise we heard from Tim Hortons and Justin Bieber. All three flavours of Timbiebs are making a comeback — chocolate white fudge, sour cream chocolate chip, and birthday cake waffle.

Limited amounts of popular limited-edition Timbiebs merch will also be up for grabs, like the beanie, fanny pack, and tote bag.

Keep an eye out for this new Biebs Brew Tumbler and other merchandise for sale on June 6.

They will sell out FAST.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Hortons (@timhortons)

With files from Karen Doradea