Canada ranked as the world's best destination for a group vacation

Canadians hoping to plan a group vacation with no fuss can look no further than their own backyard.

A new ranking has named Canada the best destination in the world for group holidays.

You may think this is an obvious win — with world-class ski hills and the most picturesque lake views, what’s not to love?

But the True North takes the cake for making it easier for big groups to find vacation accommodations — arguably the most important and frustrating part of booking a trip.

Compare My Jet, a resource that helps people find the best private jet charter options, based their ranking on data from Airbnb Luxe to find out which locations have the most options for larger groups like wedding parties.

The company combed through the vacation rental site, ranking the countries in order of the highest percentage of accommodations available with over eight beds.

Canada made the top spot with 68% of properties providing eight or more beds. Compare My Jet says this is ideal for those who want a private wedding abroad, for example.

“Most luxury Airbnb properties in Canada are in ski resorts that are highly sought-after, especially for large groups of friends and family that go on frequent ski trips together,” reads the study.

The report also found that the average cost for a luxury Airbnb in Canada is around $4,600, which is the sixth highest cost of all the destinations on its list.

“However, if you’re going in a large group and splitting the cost then you may find that a luxurious group trip to Canada could work out cheaper than expected,” the study says.

Trailing behind Canada are the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Jamaica, and France.

The study also ranked the overall top 10 destinations for luxury Airbnbs around the world.

Caribbean island St. Barts took the top spot with over 2,000 available luxury accommodations per 10,000 visitors.